'Public safety is more than we can realistically expect from police.' | Louisville mayor, leaders outline violence prevention

Days after the recent budget was approved, the mayor, chief, and Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods address the public safety plan.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer and other public safety leaders shared their outline for violence prevention in Louisville Tuesday.

There are a number of programs that received funding in this recently passed budget.

Specifically, $500,000 is headed to ReImage, run through Kentuckiana Works. Restorative Justice Louisville, known as Volunteers of America, also received funding.

Both fit into one of the Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods' (OSHN) larger goals -- "To assist communities in developing and implementing collaborative community-driven, community specific violence prevention framework," Dr. Monique Williams said.

Volunteers of America does that by bringing young people charged with criminal offenses face-to-face with their victims to decide the penalty and get closure.

"You really never know what's going to happen and sometimes, it's just magic," Senior Director Libby Mills said. She has been in the room for these conversations. She recalled a young man who broke into a home and was met with the barrel of a gun.

"The owner of the property was sitting there with tears in his eyes and said you don't know what you did to me, you don't know what I've been dealing with since this happened because I keep thinking what would I have done if I shot you," Mills said.

In the end, the teen did community service for neighbors around the same age as his victims.

For those who were incarcerated and are between the age of 16 and 24, looking to make a change, there's ReImage.

"They haven't connected to the workforce, they don't have a job or they're not in college," Kentuckiana Works Deputy Director Cindy Read described.

ReImage gets them connected with a career coach and then finds folks a job - or training for a job, typically at no cost. Read explained, "They're going to work with the young people and find out 'what is it that you want to do?'"

These are just two examples.

There are also groups like the Louisville Urban League, Thrive Fellowship, and Metro Way that all work with OSHN to prevent violence and build community.

