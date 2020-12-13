Louisville protesters remember activist shot, killed in Portland neighborhood

The coroner has not officially identified the victim in the 26th and Duncan Street homicide but friends told WHAS11 News it was well-known protester Kris Smith.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Protesters who marched for justice in the Breonna Taylor case came together to remember a man who marched beside them one day after he was killed.

Smith was remembered as someone who was positive and was seen as a leader.

“He was a standup guy, he was a leader. He was vocal, he had the voice. He did his homework, he did his research. He knew a lot about what was going on outside here and inside – people that’s locked up, that’s behind the walls that’s fighting for cases,” Montez Jones, a protester, said.

The group said they want to continue Smith’s legacy by standing up against racial justice.

