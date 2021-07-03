x
Local News

Louisville police cite demonstrators, make one arrest following downtown protest

Nearly one year following the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor by Louisville police, the caravan continued calls for justice in the case.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Multiple protesters were cited and another arrested during a caravan in downtown Louisville Saturday.

Nearly one year following the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor by Louisville police, the caravan continued calls for justice in the case.

Metro Police said officers made several traffic stops for traffic violations and gave citations for no insurance, running a red light and improper turns. The department said at least one person was arrested.

