Louisville police cite demonstrators, make one arrest following downtown protest

Nearly one year following the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor by Louisville police, the caravan continued calls for justice in the case.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Multiple protesters were cited and another arrested during a caravan in downtown Louisville Saturday.

Nearly one year following the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor by Louisville police, the caravan continued calls for justice in the case.

Metro Police said officers made several traffic stops for traffic violations and gave citations for no insurance, running a red light and improper turns. The department said at least one person was arrested.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.