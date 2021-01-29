Lawsuit alleges LMPD officer unlawfully arrested protester in Breonna Taylor march

All charges against Robin Ash were dismissed after she was arrested following waving a gun during a march in September.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than one month after a grand jury decided not to indict a woman accused of pointing a gun during a march for Breonna Taylor, the woman's attorney has filed a lawsuit against the man he claims pointed a gun first, as well as the officer that handled the case.

In the lawsuit, attorney David Mour said Robin Ash was unlawfully arrested and maliciously prosecuted for crimes she did not commit.

Video posted to LMPD's Facebook page showed Robin Ash waving a handgun during a march on Hurstbourne Parkway in September.

Police said people were "surrounding and inflicting damage on a vehicle" during the march, however video captured on a cell phone showed the driver pointing a gun at the crowd from his window.

The man, identified as James Geisler, was seen pointing the gun, eventually getting out of the car with the gun in his hand, pointing to a dent and saying, "You did this to my car."

Ash was charged with wanton endangerment, criminal mischief and for being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun. Those charges were dismissed in January. LMPD did not charge Geisler, saying "he was the victim."

In the lawsuit, Mour said Geisler "the aggressor," saying Ash was "permitted by Kentucky law to defend herself and to defend many others who were threatened and endangered by Geisler's aggressive and unlawful action."

Additionally, Mour said officer Jimmy Johnson arrested and charged Ash for "crimes she did not commit" based only on Geisler's narrative. Mour said Johnson "admitted under oath he never reviewed any of the voluminous information available."

Ash is seeking damages against both Geisler and Johnson.

