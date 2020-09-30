Protester files lawsuit claiming LMPD officer hit her face with rubber bullet

Attorneys said her rights were violated when LMPD met protesters with "a show of force" that included flashbangs, tear gas and pepper balls on May 29.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A federal lawsuit has been filed against Louisville Metro Government after one woman said she has permanent physical and mental injuries due to "aggressive" actions by LMPD during protests honoring Breonna Taylor this May.

Attorneys for 24-year-old Shannyn White said her rights were violated when LMPD met protesters with "a show of force" that included flashbangs, tear gas and pepper balls in downtown Louisville May 29.

The complaint says White was hit directly in the face with a rubber bullet while protesting on W. Jefferson Street "despite being unarmed and outmatched" by LMPD.

"The only 'conduct' Ms. White was alleged to have engaged in was the conduct of a peaceful, unarmed protester, who was not fleeing arrest or posing a threat to officer," the complaint says.

Attorneys said White's wound was "so significant" that she could not see out of her eyes due to swelling, saying doctors at UofL Hospital could not stitch it up. She also returned to the hospital two days later after experiencing dizziness, vomiting and vision issues.

The lawsuit says White has a large permanent scar, as well as permanent green marks from paint stained onto the projectile.

White is seeking up to $15,000 in damages. In addition to Metro Government, the lawsuit identifies two LMPD officers, one who shot White and another who is believed to have ordered the officer to shoot.

It is LMPD's policy to not comment on pending litigation.

