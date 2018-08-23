LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- It's a call to action by Louisville Metro Council member David Yates to get panhandlers off the streets and into paying day jobs.

"What has to happen is that the city has to take the lead and then other people step up to help out," Yates said.

He hopes to spearhead a program that would be a partnership with metro government and area non-profits allowing panhandlers to earn a paycheck while cleaning the city. They'd also be given a meal and resources that could help them find future permanent employment.

Yates first began considering this project a few years ago when he noticed more homeless people sleeping on city streets. "There are so many people with big hearts here in this community who really don't know how to best affect the population most at need. We are finding a resource and a way to do that," he told WHAS11.

Yates says similar programs across the country have had positive outcomes including Denver, Chicago, San Jose and Lexington. His legislative intern has been researching how Louisville could be the next successful city.

"By giving them this chance and this opportunity, they will be able to acquire the assets they need so they can live a better life," said Chase Gavin.

Yates says his metro council colleagues are on board, but he's looking for corporate sponsors and non-profits to take the lead. "I think it would have a good impact. This is something that will be great for Louisville and it's going to be great for residents and it's going to be a lifesaver for some many people who are struggling," Yates said.

If you would like to contribute, you can call Councilman Yates' office at (502) 574-1125.

