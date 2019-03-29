LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A medical professor is suing the University of Louisville after he said he was demoted over his comments on how to treat transgender children.

In his federal suit against the school, Allan Josephson claimed that university officials retaliated against him for exercising his First Amendment rights while speaking at an event for the conservative, nonprofit Heritage Foundation in 2017.

Josephson said officials said they did not trust him to treat children dealing with gender dysphoria after he advised parents at the event to listen to their transgender children while guiding them to align with their biological sex.

In the suit, Josephson said he was expressing his own personal and professional views after serving as an expert witness in the federal litigation over North Carolina's Public Facilities Privacy & Security Act, the bill designating bathrooms for people based on biological sex. He claimed he was not representing the university.

Josephson was chief of the medical school's Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychology for 15 years.

University spokesman John Karman said the school doesn't comment on pending litigation.