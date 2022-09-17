'Welcome home': Louisville celebrates return of Pride Festival on Bardstown Road

The event’s theme this year was “welcome home” to help celebrate the opening of a permanent home for city’s LGBTQ+ community – the Louisville Pride Center.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville’s Pride Festival lit up Bardstown Road while welcoming the community home.

The event’s theme this year was “welcome home” to help celebrate the opening of a permanent home for city’s LGBTQ+ community – the Louisville Pride Center.

The grand opening of the center will not take place until Oct. 11.

Many say events like this are important to show the community they are not alone.

The festival also featured musical performances, a family zone and plenty of vendors.

The Louisville Pride Festival has been canceled the last two years because of the pandemic. It was the event's sixth celebration.

