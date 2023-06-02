LMPD: 1 woman dead after crashing into TARC bus

The department's Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One woman is dead following a fatal crash involving a TARC bus Friday morning.

The Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a crash in the 2900 block of Preston Highway around 9:45 a.m. That's near the Parkway Village and Audubon neighborhoods.

Police said a preliminary investigation found a woman driving south on Preston Highway crashed into the back of a TARC bus that was stopped at a designated stop.

It's unclear how the woman crashed into the back of the bus, authorities said.

The woman was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital where she later died of her injuries.

No passengers or the driver on the bus were injured, LMPD said.

