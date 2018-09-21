LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The second annual Bourbon & Beyond music festival will be held at Champions Park in Louisville September 22-23. Gates will open at 11 a.m. each day, with music slated to begin around 11:50 a.m.

Musical acts include John Mayer, Lenny Kravitz, and Sheryl Crow on Saturday, and Sting and Counting Crows on Sunday. At least nine bourbon distilleries and a dozen top chefs will also be featured.

Fred Minnick, the Bourbon Curator for Bourbon & Beyond, said that the flourishing arts culture in Louisville — combined with the success of previous festivals — has helped attract big name artists and chefs.

“Artists want to go to cities that are cool,” Minnick said. “They like to go where things are happening, and Louisville is one of the hottest cities in the world — not just the country, but the word...When we look at it from a festival perspective, you’ve got two of the greatest festivals taking place right here at Champions Park.”

Drivers in the Champions Park area should be aware that closures and traffic will result in some delays during the festival. River road between Zorn and Frankfort will be shut down beginning at approximately 10 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Official parking for the event, which is $15 or $20, will be located at Louisville Water Tower, Cox’s Park and Eva Bandman Park. Ride shares through Uber, Lyft and cabs will also be available at Louisville Water Tower. No parking will be permitted along River Road.

Though video cameras, Go Pros, backpacks, purses and umbrellas will not be allowed in the venue, small clutch bags, clear totes and blankets are allowed.

Tickets for the event are still available, and can be purchased at the box office on site or online. The full festival schedule and more information can be found on the Bourbon & Beyond website.

