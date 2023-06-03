'I feel stranded': Louisville residents near Highview suffer without power

Neighbors say it's hard to not notice lights coming from homes across the street, which have either regained power or didn't lose it in the first place.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Residents living on Chapel Hill Road, near Highview, are spending another day without power and a clear answer for when power will be restored.

"50 degrees! It's 50 degrees in here," Bradley Isaac, a resident, said. "How could you live with 50 degrees?"

Isaac has been without heat, water to bathe or somewhere to store his food since last Friday's devastating windstorm.

"$200 worth of groceries I had to throw away," he said. "Nothing I could do about it. All in my refrigerator, there's nothing I can do."

And he isn't the only one suffering in the neighborhood. His neighbor, Tina Howell, says she's missing out on more than just her power.

"I'm upset that I didn't get to spend time with my grandkids, I can't have them over here in the dark," Howell said.

While she and Isaac struggle, they say it's hard to not notice lights coming from homes across the street, which have either regained power or didn't lose it in the first place.

"If they came to do theirs, then why did we get left out? I don't understand why we got left off of the grid," Howell said.

If you've ever experienced a power outage, it's something you can relate to.

According to Liz Pratt with LG&E, this can be for a number of reasons including that line workers are working on different sections of a power line.

Like thousands throughout Louisville, Howell and Isaac's power is expected to be restored by Wednesday night, but both are praying to see light much sooner.

"I'm hoping it comes on any minute today," Howell said. "Please come help us. I feel stranded."

