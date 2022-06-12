Looking to beat the heat? Here’s what pools are open in Louisville

Be sure to pack that sunscreen, you’ll need it!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Summer is here in the River City and so is the hot weather, so of course many will be looking for ways to beat the heat.

For those looking to find relief in the water, Louisville Parks and Recreation operates three outdoor pools and several spraygrounds and spraypads across the city.

Admission to any of the pools is $3 for those ages 13+ and $2 for any child under 12 years old. Children under 8 must be accompanied by a person who is 12 or older.

The spraygrounds/spraypads are free of charge and open from dawn to dusk.

Outdoor Pools

Algonquin Park

1614 Cypress Street, 40210

Open everyday from noon to 5 p.m. Closed on Tuesdays.

Sun Valley Park

6506 Bethany Lane, 40272

Open everyday from noon to 5 p.m. Closed on Wednesdays.

Nelson Hornbeck Park (Fairdale)

709 Fairdale Road, 40118

Open everyday from noon to 5 p.m. Closed on Mondays.

Spraygrounds

Baxter Square (301 S. 12th Street)

California Park (1104 S. 16th St., 40210)

Iroquois Park (5216 New Cut Rd.)

Riverview Park (8202 Greenwood Rd.)

Wyandotte Park (1104 Beecher Street)

Spraypads

Central Park (1340 S 4th St., 40208)

Chickasaw Park (1200 Southwestern Pkwy., 40211)

Portland Park (640 N 27th St., 40212)

Tyler Park (1501 Castlewood Ave., 40204)

William Harrison Park (3232 Oleanda Ave., 40215)

More ways to cool off

Hurricane Bay at Kentucky Kingdom

This one’s like a two-for-one special because Hurricane Bay is a waterpark with a little something for everyone and its connected to an amusement park.

Soak in the sun while lounging in the Adventure River or, for those looking for something more fast-paced, take a ride down one of the park’s many water slide attractions.

Admission costs $50 for a single day. However, a season pass will get you access to both parks for the whole summer. Those start around $75.

Lakes near Louisville

Who doesn't love a good day at the lake in the summer?

All of these lakes are within a two hour drive from Louisville, so grab the family or some friends, load up the car and get outdoors!

Click on the links below for more information regarding a particular lake including safety policies and any admission costs.

Note: Be sure to double-check on each state park's website that the lake is open when you plan to go, as they may be closed for various reasons throughout the summer.

