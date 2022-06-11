Louisville Police find woman dead in Portland neighborhood

Just after 4:30 p.m. police said they received a call of a person down inside a building at the 2500 block of Pirtle Street in the Portland neighborhood.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after finding a woman dead Saturday afternoon.

Just after 4:30 p.m. police said they responded to a call of a person down inside a building at the 2500 block of Pirtle Street in the Portland neighborhood.

LMPD said when officers arrived they found a woman dead in the building.

LMPD investigators believe there has been some foul play and are waiting for further details from the autopsy, so the Homicide Unit is investigating.

Police ask anyone with information to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673) and or use the online portal.

