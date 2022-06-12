LMPD: Elderly man hit by stray bullet in his home

The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a stray bullet went through his front window.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Police are investigating after an elderly man was struck by a stray bullet early Sunday morning.

An LMPD spokesperson said the incident happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of West Chestnut Street.

Police say the man, believed to be in his 80s, was hit by a stray round that went through his front window.

He received non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.

It's unclear what happened or who fired the shot, but the spokesperson said LMPD's First Division is investigating the incident.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be made online using the Crime Tip Portal.

