Louisville police identify teenager shot, killed in Parkland neighborhood

The 19-year-old woman was shot on Nov. 23.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A young woman is dead after a shooting in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood on Nov. 23.

Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of South 32nd Street around 11:30 a.m., according to an LMPD press release.

Officers on scene found Andrea Perks, 19, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was reportedly transported to UofL Hospital in "critical condition".

According to the coroner, Perks was shot in the rear alley of the 700 block of Hazel Street and she later died from her injuries at UofL Hospital.

The coroner has determined her death as a homicide.

LMPD Homicide is reportedly handling the investigation.

As of Nov. 23 there were no suspects. Anyone with information regarding this case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD. You may also utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal.

