Louisville police searching for man accused of robbing gaming store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of robbing a gaming store on Tuesday.

Around 6:00 p.m., the Louisville Metro Police Robbery Unit said the suspect entered the Game X Change located at 8800 Dixie Hwy.

Officers said the suspect told the employee he was armed with a weapon and "demanded business cash."

After receiving the money, LMPD said the suspect immediately left the store.

The man is between 5’8”-5’10”, has a heavy build and is between 50-60 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

