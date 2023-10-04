x
Louisville police searching for man accused of robbing gaming store

Officers said the suspect told the employee he was armed with a weapon and "demanded business cash."
Credit: LMPD

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of robbing a gaming store on Tuesday. 

Around 6:00 p.m., the Louisville Metro Police Robbery Unit said the suspect entered the Game X Change located at 8800 Dixie Hwy. 

Officers said the suspect told the employee he was armed with a weapon and "demanded business cash." 

After receiving the money, LMPD said the suspect immediately left the store. 

The man is between 5’8”-5’10”, has a heavy build and is between 50-60 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

