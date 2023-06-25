x
Louisville police looking for missing woman who could be in danger

LMPD said she indicated she wanted to harm herself.
Credit: LMPD

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are asking for the public's help in searching for a missing woman last seen in the Jacobs neighborhood. 

Louisville Metro Police said 35-year-old Maria Paz-Ibanez was last seen in the 5500 block of Hames Trace on Sunday.  Police said she indicated she wanted to harm herself. 

According to LMPD, Ibanez was last seen wearing a black shirt with the Virgin Mary on it, jeans, and black shoes. She is driving a Black 2006 Honda Civic. 

Anyone with information or who sees Paz-Ibanez is asked to call LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

