Louisville police searching for missing teen last seen in Jacobs neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are asking for the public's help in searching for a missing teen last seen in the Jacobs neighborhood.

Louisville Metro Police said 19-year-old Tyler Copley was last seen in the 3700 block of E. Wheatmore Dr. on Friday around 2 p.m.

According to LMPD, Copley was last seen wearing a black shirt, grey pants, and carrying a blue backpack. His head is currently shaved.

Anyone with information or who sees Copley is asked to call LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

