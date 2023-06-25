x
Louisville police searching for missing teen last seen in Jacobs neighborhood

Louisville Metro Police said 19-year-old Tyler Copley was last seen in the 3700 block of E. Wheatmore Dr.
Credit: LMPD

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are asking for the public's help in searching for a missing teen last seen in the Jacobs neighborhood. 

Louisville Metro Police said 19-year-old Tyler Copley was last seen in the 3700 block of E. Wheatmore Dr. on Friday around 2 p.m. 

According to LMPD, Copley was last seen wearing a black shirt, grey pants, and carrying a blue backpack. His head is currently shaved. 

Anyone with information or who sees Copley is asked to call LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

