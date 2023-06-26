Louisville police searching for missing man with partial paralysis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Operation Return Home for a missing man in Louisville has been issued.
Louisville Metro Police said 53-year-old Bryan Son was last seen in the 3000 block of Klonway Dr. on Monday around 1 p.m.
According to LMPD, Son was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black pants, and black shoes. He is walking, but has partial paralysis on the right side of his body from a previous stroke.
Officers said Son is unable to talk and may be suffering from a medical emergency.
Anyone with information or who sees Son is asked to call LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).