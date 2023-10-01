Louisville police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

Katelyn Douglas' family "fears for her safety" because she is intellectually disabled and functions below her biological age, authorities said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are asking for the public's help in searching for a missing girl last seen in Louisville's Southside.

Metro Police said 12-year-old Katelyn Douglas was last seen in the 4900 block of Southside Dr. on Thursday.

According to LMPD, Douglas' family "fears for her safety" because she is intellectually disabled and functions below her biological age.

Police also said that she may not be truthful about her age and may appear to be confused or disoriented.

Anyone with information or who sees Douglas is asked to call LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

