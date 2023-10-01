12-year-old girl missing from Louisville's Southside neighborhood found safe, LMPD confirms

Katelyn Douglas had been missing since Thursday but was reported found and safe Monday night, according to the department.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville teen who was reported missing since Thursday has been found.

Metro Police said 12-year-old Katelyn Douglas was located and safe Monday night.

Katelyn had not been seen since Thursday, according to police.

Police did not reveal any other details regarding the incident.

