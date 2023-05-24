Louisville police search for missing woman last seen near Factory Lane

Louisville Metro Police Department issued an Operation Return Home for Earlina Hall, 55, who is believed to be driving a silver Chevrolet Captiva.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police are searching for a missing woman last seen near Factory Lane on May 23.

Louisville Metro Police Department issued an Operation Return Home for Earlina Hall, 55, on Wednesday.

Authorities believe Hall is driving a silver Chevrolet Captiva with the Kentucky license plate #APW779. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and jeans.

According to an LMPD press release, Hall has indicated the desire to harm herself.

If anyone has any information, they should contact the LMPD immediately at (502) 574-5673.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.