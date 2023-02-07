New group of Metro Police officers celebrated with promotions during ceremony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ten Louisville Metro Police officers were promoted within the ranks in a special ceremony.
Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel set her expectations high for the new lieutenants and sergeants.
“I’m putting you on notice to make sure you are developing the next lieutenants. I need to know you are mentoring the individuals that can take this department further as we go moving this department along to becoming one of the best departments in the nation,” she said.
Four lieutenants and six sergeants were promoted during Tuesday’s ceremony.
PHOTOS: Louisville officials honor Metro Police officers' promotions
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.