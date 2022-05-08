LMPD: Two people injured in late night motorcycle accident

Police said both the driver and passenger on the motorcycle were ejected when they collided with an SUV. One person remains in critical condition.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people are in the hospital following a crash involving a motorcycle Saturday night, Louisville Police said.

An LMPD spokesperson said that the crash happened around 9 p.m. on Terry Road and Cane Run Road.

LMPD said their preliminary investigation revealed that both the driver and passenger of the motorcycle were ejected after colliding with an SUV.

Police did not say how exactly the crash happened or what could have caused the accident, but did say that LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.

Both individuals on the motorcycle were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital, police said one of them was in critical condition.

There were no other injuries reported.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

