LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 22-year-old man.

Tyrone H. Goodnight was last seen at 3612 River Park Drive in the Shawnee neighborhood at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 17. Police said he requires medication for diabetes and other medical issues.

Goodnight is a 5'10" and 230 pound black male with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LMPD at (502) 574-5673.

