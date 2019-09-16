LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD is asking the public's help in finding a 4-year-old girl.

Lyric Rushin was last seen at her home on 658 S. 27th Street at around 1 a.m. She was wearing a t-shirt and underwear.

Rush is 4'5" and weighs 40 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or police at (502) 574-5673.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.