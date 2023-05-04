Memorial honoring fallen police officers vandalized in downtown Louisville

All that remains of a fire are the burnt scraps of what appears to be a flag surrounding the monument.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A monument honoring fallen police officers has been vandalized in downtown Louisville.

The Louisville Law Enforcement Memorial is "dedicated to the memory of those law enforcement officers who have given their lives in the line of duty."

It's located in Jefferson Square Park, just across the street from the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections facility.

While it's still unclear what exactly happened, the debris was mostly cleared by Thursday morning. All that remains of a fire are the burnt scraps of what appears to be a flag surrounding the monument.

Besides some faint burn marks and residue, it doesn't appear the memorial sustained heavy damage.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

