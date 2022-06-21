LMPD looking for child's family

Around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a call at Bost Avenue and Foreman Lane of a little girl, believed to be 3-years-old, without supervision.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department Missing Person's Unit is trying to find a little girl's family.

Police were unable to find the family through a neighborhood canvas.

If anybody has information they are asked to call the non-emergency line at 574-7111 or 574-LMPD (5673).

