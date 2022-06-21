Family of three-year-old found alone in Okolona without supervision located

Metro Police said they have located the girl's family and have made contact.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a three-year-old girl found without supervision in Okolona has been located.

LMPD’s Missing Person’s Unit said they have identified the little girl and have contacted the family.

The girl was found around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday near Bost Lane and Foreman Lane.

No further information in the case has been made available.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.