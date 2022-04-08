Louisville police investigating after man is found dead

According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, police responded to the call of a man down around the 1300 block of Bardstown Road.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after they found a man dead Friday morning.

According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell police responded to the call around 11:15 a.m.

When they arrived at the 1300 block of Bardstown Road near Rosewood Avenue, Mitchell said the man was already dead.

The Homicide Unit is investigating. No other details have been released at this time.

Police ask if you know something to call 574-LMPD (5673) or leave an anonymous tip on their online portal.

