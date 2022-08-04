Man found dead on Bardstown Road identified

The Jefferson County Coroner said they have identified the man whose body was found in the 1300 block of Bardstown Road on Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man who was found dead on Bardstown Road on Friday has now been identified by authorities.

The Jefferson County Coroner identified the man as 50-year-old Brian Patrick Hall.

Metro Police located Hall’s body in the 1300 block of Bardstown Road near Rosewood Avenue around 11:15 a.m.

Police said he was already dead but did not disclose how he died.

No further details in the incident have been released.

Police ask if you know something to call 574-LMPD (5673) or leave an anonymous tip on their online portal.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

