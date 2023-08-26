Police issue Operation Return Home for missing man with brain injury

LMPD said 61-year-old Timothy Glenn suffers from a traumatic brain injury and requires medication for other health issues.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are asking for the public's help in searching for a missing man last seen in the Hazelwood neighborhood.

Louisville Metro Police said 61-year-old Timothy Glenn was last seen in the 4000 block of Lentz Avenue on Saturday around 6:30p.m.

According to LMPD, Glenn was last seen wearing a brown button-down shirt with blue jeans.

Police said he suffers from a traumatic brain injury and requires medication for other health issues.

Glenn is believed to be heading toward South 29th Street.

Anyone with information or who sees Glenn is asked to call LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.