LMPD Detective accused of threatening to kill officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A letter from Chief Erika Shields claims Detective Christopher Palombi said he would bring guns into the homicide unit at Louisville Metro Police Department, where he worked, and shoot several specific sergeants.

That same letter notified Palombi LMPD's plan to fire him.

Palombi's attorney, Thomas Clay, told WHAS11 News, "We want some understanding out of the department that he needs help."

Clay said his client had a PTSD episode last month and blacked out.

Kristen Palombi elaborated on her husband's condition. "He's had PTSD from the military, from the riots, and probably from doing his everyday job," she said. She also said he has spent the last month getting treatment.

Christopher Palombi is set to meet with Shields and other staff on Monday, Feb. 21 to explain his side.

"I would hope there would be some understanding about what was actually going on here rather than what was said in a moment he has no recollection of," said Clay.

Clay said if Palombi can't keep his job, they'll pursue other legal options.

