2 Louisville Police officers taken to hospital following early morning crash

Police said the driver of the other vehicle allegedly failed to yield to a stop sign, striking an unmarked LMPD vehicle.
Credit: Jake Cannon - WHAS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police said two officers were injured in a collision early Sunday morning.

An LMPD spokesperson said the accident happened around 4 a.m. in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood.

According to the spokesperson, an unmarked LMPD vehicle was "operating eastbound on Camden Avenue at the intersection with Bellevue Avenue."

Police said a second vehicle going north on Bellevue Avenue allegedly failed to yield at a stop sign, striking the unmarked police vehicle.

As a result of the crash, two officers were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with minor injuries. No one in the other vehicle was injured.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

