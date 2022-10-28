LMPD: 5 tips to keep kids safe this Halloween

A Louisville Metro Police representative also shared a Halloween safety "urban legend."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This Halloween, most people will be focused on having fun, eating candy and expressing themselves with a killer costume.

Ahead of the spooky holiday, Louisville Metro Police released a public service announcement with five more things for people to consider Monday night.

If you're in a group, designate one adult as the 'supervisor':

LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff shared in the PSA she is a parent herself and listed this piece of advice as the most important Halloween safety tip.

Ruoff said often, in a group with many adults and children, kids will break away from the group and go unnoticed because each adult thought another adult was "keeping an eye on the kids."

She suggested assigning one adult with the clear responsibility of keeping track of the children so no one is left behind.

If a child does go missing this Halloween, Ruoff said to call 911. Before you make the call, however, she did suggest taking a few minutes to look around and retrace your steps.

"If we find that we’re in an emergency situation, please call us," Ruoff said. "We’re certainly here to help and we want to make sure we keep everyone safe on this Halloween."

Both adults and children should obey all traffic laws:

Children especially are not likely to consider safety during Halloween, with there being so many distractions.

"We really suggest that an adult or supervisor is always with kids to make sure that they’re overseeing them and making sure they’re obeying all the traffic laws," she said.

Ruoff also advised adults to keep children within arms' reach, ensuring that even if they do attempt to run into the road, their supervisor can intervene.

If you're driving this Halloween, SLOW DOWN:

Since children will be distracted and excited, they will be more likely to disobey traffic laws. As a driver of a vehicle, it is your responsibility to drive as carefully as possible this Halloween.

Ruoff said to put your cellphones down, slow down and try not to be distracted yourself by decorations, costumes, etc.

"Really be careful this Halloween, we want to make sure everybody’s safe out there on the roadways," she said.

Wear bright clothing and arm yourselves with flashlights:

This time of year in Louisville, we lose sunlight very quickly. Drivers will have a harder time seeing pedestrians in the dark unless they make an effort to light themselves up.

Ruoff said to make an attempt to wear bright clothing, bring flashlights and even glowsticks to make yourself more visible to drivers.

Ensure all candy is packaged properly; don't take anything homemade:

We've all heard the stories of children biting down on a caramel apple and being harmed by a razor hidden inside the apple.

"We wouldn’t suggest receiving stuff that’s been homemade or anything like that. We don’t suggest that people hand that out either," she said. "Make sure that it’s store-bought candy that’s properly packaged."

While Ruoff acknowledged that candy safety is a concern, she stressed that these cases are extremely rare and LMPD hardly gets any calls about these instances on Halloween.

"We don’t ever really have a lot of reports of any issues with that kind of stuff," she said. "The one thing you know you do want to make sure that you just give it a good look over, but nothing too, you know, crazy. It seems like that’s kinda an urban legend."

