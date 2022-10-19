Louisville Planning Commission gives green-light to Prospect Cove project

The affordable housing complex would be built off River Road, near the City of Prospect, if Metro Council approves the proposal.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A heavily debated affordable housing complex received a long-awaited green light Tuesday evening.

In a public hearing, the Metro Planning Commission unanimously approved LDG’s proposal to build a 178-unit housing complex called Prospect Cove off River Road, near the City of Prospect.

Prospect residents were not happy with the proposal when first presented with it in 2016 and their feelings remain the same; the planning commission approved the plan in 2017, but Metro Council voted against it.

Planning Supervisor Julia Williams presented the facts at the Kentucky Country Day School's Theatre.

In 2017 the plan was:

198 units

Four stories

214 parking spaces

212,000 square feet +/- open space

69’ Setback from Timber Ridge

The new plan is:

178 units

Three stories

178 parking spaces

236,000 square feet +/- open space

82’ Setback from Timber Ridge

Prospect Mayor John Evans said the project is enormous and doesn’t fit into the community. He said if the proposal was half the current size, this conversation wouldn’t be necessary.

The development would be near a Kroger gas station, and one environmental scientist said it could lead to health issues for the potential Prospect Cove residents.

However, LDG's lawyer, Cliff Ashburner, said the environmental scientist leaned on a study of two gas stations, and the scientist didn't disagree.

The city attorney, Chris Gorman, said he's all for affordable housing, but not this project because "it's a mess." He said the plan is incompatible and wants to work with planners to come up with something that works.

“I am not in any way, shape, or form opposing affordable my housing,” he said. “By choice, my wife and I live in a stone’s throw of affordable housing. I’m against affordable housing that does not work.”

Others living in the area expressed concerns about traffic, parking and the population increase.

They say limiting parking to one car per unit will lead to residents parking at the nearby Kroger.

Residents also said people living in Prospect Cove might not be able to afford the groceries at said Kroger, or even the cost of daycare in the area.

A Prospect police officer echoed concerns about traffic, but also said there would be an increase in crime in the area and that police might not be equipped for it.

Christi Lanier-Robinson, executive vice president of LDG, said she believes the five-year-long battle for the complex has been rooted in race and socioeconomic status.

“Don’t tell me what you’re for, show me your budget and I’ll tell you what you’re for,” she said. “And so, what they’re budget says, despite all the rhetoric, despite all the conversations, they’re really against affordable housing.”

The proposal is now headed to Metro Council.

