LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This afternoon, the planning commission voted in unanimous support to approve the rezoning to allow for the Jefferson Development Group to construct the $250 million mixed-use project known as One Park.

The One Park project is looking to build a large complex in the more than three acres of land with more than 400 living places, a luxury hotel with 250 room and a space for restaurants and retail. The highest building would be 18-stories.

In late September, a public development hearing was held were both support and opposition was expressed by residents. Most of the opposition stemmed from traffic concerns.

“Greater Louisville Inc. is pleased to see that the One Park development was approved by the planning commission. For Louisville to compete effectively with its peer cities and to continue growing its economy, we need developments like One Park. This $250 million investment will transform an eyesore site as well as bring jobs, more housing opportunities, and new tax revenues to Louisville. Projects like One Park do not come along often. As a community, we must have the foresight to take advantage of these opportunities. The business community urges Metro Council to follow the Planning Commission’s lead and approve One Park," Sarah Davasher-Wisdom, COO and Chief of Staff of GLI said.

