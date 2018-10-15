LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — This November, you’ll get your chance to sample some of Louisville’s finest pizza offerings.

The first-ever Louisville Pizza Week - created by the same masterminds as Louisville Burger Week - will be held from November 12-18. For the entire week, enjoy $8 pizzas (10 in. minimum) plus Braxton Brewing Co. beer specials at a series of local restaurants.

Participants include Mellow Mushroom, Danny Mac’s Pizza, Sullivan’s Tap House, and DiOrio’s. More locations will be announced.

If you aren’t sure where to start, Louisville Pizza Week passports will help be your guide. Passports will be available at participating restaurants starting on November 12. Take your passport with you and receive stamps at each location you visit when you order a full pizza. Earn three or more stamps and you will be entered to win over $250 in gift cards.

You can learn more about Louisville Pizza Week on their website or you can follow them on Instagram @louisvillepizzaweek.

