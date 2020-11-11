LMPD: Pedestrian struck, killed on 2nd St. in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle on 2nd Street near Broadway Tuesday evening.
Around 7:30 p.m., police said the man, later identified as Damond Anderson, was struck by a motorist traveling north on 2nd Street.
The driver stayed at the scene and no charges are expected.
LMPD’s traffic unit is investigating.
