LMPD: Pedestrian struck, killed on 2nd St. in Louisville

Around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said the man, later identified as Damond Anderson, was struck by a motorist traveling north on 2nd Street.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle on 2nd Street near Broadway Tuesday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m., police said the man, later identified as Damond Anderson, was struck by a motorist traveling north on 2nd Street.

The driver stayed at the scene and no charges are expected.

LMPD’s traffic unit is investigating.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.