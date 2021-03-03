PBR brings 'Unleash the Beast' to Louisville

The KFC Yum! Center will be hosting the Professional Bull Riders' 'Unleash the Beast' March 27-28.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After announcing its first touring show since March 2020, the KFC Yum! Center said it will be hosting the Professional Bull Riders' "Unleash the Beast" March 27-28.

PBR will come to Louisville for the first time in eight years as part of its 2021 of the season. Previous stops will be made in Texas, Oklahoma and Missouri.

The event, the Yum! Center said, will follow all state and local guidelines. All fans will be required to wear face masks inside. There will be limited capacity and all fans will be placed in POD seating to increase distancing.

Everyone will undergo temperature checks, and the Yum! Center said concession items will be pre-wrapped or packaged.

Action starts March 27 at 6:45 p.m. and March 28 at 1:45 p.m. Each bull rider will participate both days. The 12 riders with the top scores will advance will then advance to a championship round on Sunday.

Tickets for the two-day event start at $18. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com and PBR.com or through the KFC Yum! Center box office.

