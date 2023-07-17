Southwest Louisville pavilion a 'total loss' after structure fire

A popular gathering spot in Louisville caught fire on Monday morning. Officials don't believe the pavilion will be useable anytime in the foreseeable future.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular gathering place in southwest Louisville is destroyed after is caught on fire on Monday morning.

Officials are calling the David Armstrong Pavilion at Riverside, the Farnsley-Moremen Landing a "total loss" due to severe fire damage.

The Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Department and others responded to the fire, which officials believe was caused by an electrical malfunction from a vehicle parked near the structure.

We are heartbroken to have experienced a serious fire in our open-air pavilion this morning. Too soon to say much else... Posted by Riverside, the Farnsley-Moremen Landing on Monday, July 17, 2023

The investigation is ongoing, but officials believe the fire was unintentional.

Due to the fire, the pavilion is no longer in use at this time and for the foreseeable future.

Patti Linn, Riverside’s site supervisor, said staff and stakeholders will be evaluating the status of upcoming events and that more information will be provided in upcoming days.

Riverside’s pavilion was built in the late 1990s. It was dedicated in honor of former Mayor David Armstrong, who passed away in 2017, a year later.

