Louisville Parks and Recreation wants public opinion on Iroquois Park tennis courts

Signs with QR codes will be posted around the park from Nov. 4 to Nov. 14 so park-goers will have direct access to the online survey.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Parks and Recreation is asking the community for their opinion on the future of the Iroquois Park tennis courts.

According to a press release, they will have in-person and online surveys, as well as host a public meeting.

The Louisville mayor signed an ordinance allocating $79 million in June 2022 in the fourth round of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds.

That included $500,000 to upgrade the Iroquois Park tennis courts.

Now, Parks and Recreation is wanting to find out how the upgrades should meet the community's needs.

Signs with QR codes will be posted around the park from Nov. 4 to Nov. 14 so park-goers will have direct access to the online survey.

Surveys translated into Spanish, Arabic and Vietnamese will be available for anyone who wants to fill out a survey in person at the Iroquois Amphitheater Box Office on Thursday, Nov. 10 and Friday, Nov. 11 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. according to the release.

The public meeting will be at the Beechmont Community Center on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m.

Parks and Recreation will present their findings to Metro Council and the Parks and Sustainability Committee at a later date.

The survey will be available from Nov. 4 to Nov. 14. f you're interested in taking the survey, click here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.