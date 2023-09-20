Louisville Parks and Recreation receives $12 million grant for tree canopy, limit future effects of Urban Heat Island

The USDA Forest Service gave the city a whopping $12 million.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Parks and Recreation received its biggest grant to date on Wednesday.

The USDA Forest Service gave the city a whopping $12 million to improve the quality of its tree canopy and limit future effects of the Urban Heat Island.

Louisville will receive the funds over the next five years for its Equitable Forest Initiative.

According to a news release, the Equitable Forest Initiative is a "multi-faceted approach to growing an equitable urban canopy and encouraging holistic sustainability practices for underserved communities in Louisville."

Officials said the grant funding will allow the city to develop a public tree inventory and management plan, tree planting and maintenance in underserved neighborhoods, community outreach to foster environmental stewardship and the creation of a green industry workforce development program.

The release states that a portion of the work identified in the initiative will happen in Justice40 areas. In the Justice40 initiative, a minimum of 40% of federal sending for certain programs - including those related to climate change - go toward "disenfranchised areas."

These areas are mostly in west, southwest and south central Louisville. Officials said the Equitable Forest Initiative has established 23% of Louisville as a Justice40 area.

“We are so thrilled the USDA team chose Louisville for this major investment,” Mayor Craig Greenberg said. “Louisville is committed to equitably achieving net zero emissions community-wide by 2040. Transformational changes to our urban tree canopy, especially in underserved communities, will go a long way in helping us reach that important goal.”

Greenberg, Congressman Morgan McGarvey, Parks Alliance of Louisville, Olmsted Parks Conservancy and many more all signed letters of support for this project proposal.

There will be more details announced regarding tree planting and job creation numbers later this fall.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.