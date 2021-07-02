Funding for sewer odor mitigation in Park DuValle included in House bill

The money would enable MSD to make repairs at 109 locations in Park DuValle to prevent odor-causing hydrogen sulfide gases from escaping sewers.

WASHINGTON — Congressman John Yarmuth said a bill that includes nearly $500,000 in funding for sewer odor mitigation efforts in the Park DuValle neighborhood is headed to the House floor.

The funding, part of the 2022 Interior, Environment and Related Agencies bill, would enable the Metropolitan Sewer District to make repairs at 109 locations in Park DuValle to prevent odor-causing hydrogen sulfide gases from escaping sewers.

"All Louisville families deserve access to fresh air and should never have to live with the foul odors that have unfortunately plagued neighborhoods like Park DuValle for far too long," Yarmuth said. "This funding will help improve conditions and quality of life for residents and make much-needed infrastructure investments in West Louisville."

Yarmuth, the chairman of the House Budget Committee, requested $480,000 for the project through the House Appropriation Committee's Community Project Funding process.

While MSD invests around $1 million annually to address customer concerns and clean and deodorize catch basins, the money will go towards installing and rehabilitating catch basin traps where odors persist, especially during summer months.

