Kentucky man didn’t wait for pardons to make most of his second chance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As President Donald Trump leaves office, people across the country wait to see if their name graces a list of those receiving pardons or clemency.

That news can be a life-changing moment, and some are lobbying hard to have their records cleared so they can get a second chance.

However, one Louisville man has already been making the most of his second chance before his pardons.

Christopher 2x with Game Changers said he'd been approached a few times about trying for a pardon but he felt he really didn't need that official move.

The activist been out of prison for more than two decades and heavily involved in helping families dealing with violence when Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin in 2019, and President Trump in 2020, recognized those efforts with state and federal pardons.

While he doesn't know what the President might have in store as he leaves the White House, 2x has pushed for more efforts in criminal justice reform for non-violent offenders.

“As it relates to non-violent offenses which are drug crimes included on the federal level, I would like to see more cases personally looked at that could at least restore some connection to freedom for those who have been connected to those crimes especially the non-violent ones,” said Christopher 2x. “However, I know that’s pie-in-the-sky thinking.”

His advice for those who may or may not receive a pardon--is to do the work either way and get involved and let your actions make your case to the world.