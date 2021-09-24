5 inmates hospitalized after overdoses at Louisville Metro Corrections

Three inmates have returned from the hospital, and Director Dwayne Clark said the other two are expected to return later in the day.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Five inmates were taken to the hospital Friday after overdosing at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

Metro Corrections Director Dwayne Clark said EMS took five female inmates to the hospital for suspected overdoses early Friday morning. Three inmates have returned from the hospital, and Clark said the other two are expected to return later in the day.

According to documents obtained by WHAS11, EMS was notified of two inmates who possibly overdosed at around 5:15 a.m. About one hour later, EMS was notified of three other inmates who may have overdosed.

Corrections officers have searched areas where the inmates were, and are investigating the overdoses. Clark said the LMPD K-9 has been deployed.

A scheduled chemotherapy clinic will go on as planned, Clark said. None of the inmates who were hospitalized will need additional medical attention.

The Louisville Corrections Fraternal Order of Police is calling for a vote of no confidence in Clark amid what officers are calling critical staffing issues throughout 2021.

Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police President Sheriff Berl Perdue Jr. announced Friday his support of the Louisville Corrections FOP, saying LMDC leadership needs to be help accountable.

"Improving working conditions for officers, providing adequate and humane care for those in custody and respecting the officers need for time away to rest and be with loved ones is crucial to our goal," Perdue said.

The vote of no confidence in Clark is scheduled for Tuesday.

This story will be updated with more information when it is received.

