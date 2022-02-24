Hope Village still on track to open by mid-March

The Hope Village is on track to open sometime in mid March. The structures for the site have been delivered and are being stored in a secure area.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A site meant to provide a bit more security for those experiencing homelessness may be open sooner than you think as "The Hope Village" is gearing up for its new residents.

"March is our go-to time," said Angel Todd the Director of Operations for The Hope Buss. "Everyone has been waiting to physically see things happen at the Hope Village and we were able to do that this week."

The Hope Village is meant to provide a place of refuge for those who may be disenfranchised, looking for more stability.

"Everyone deserves community and community is inclusive of everyone," said Todd.

In January, the city of Louisville announced that it would team up with Todd's non-profit to make the space possible.

Since then, the team has made great strides in preparing the space. Plumbing is officially being installed and structures have been delivered.

Todd said these are some of the largest steps to making the Hope Village a livable space.

"Not a lot left past that, we have to do fencing because we want to make sure the site is secure and safe for people," said Todd.

Dr. Susan Buchino, the Director of the Homeless Services Division for Louisville Metro Government, said seeing the work actually get done brings them one step closer to completion.

"It's been great that we had vendors actually on site. It's been a lot of planning, a lot of ordering," said Dr. Buchino.

The city put $1.5 million from the American Rescue Plan towards the site. Dr. Buchino says it's necessary to address the issue of homelessness.

"When people are in fight or flight crisis, constantly, it's really hard to access what they need to access and to make steps forward," said Dr. Buchino.

Todd said she wants people to know that this isn't going to solve the problems surrounding homelessness, but it will provide some security for those in need.

"We wholeheartedly believe this is not the first, the last, or the only Hope Village in our city," said Todd.

Todd said this isn't a project they can do alone and she's invited the community to lend a helping hand. Whether it's being a mentor or bringing over a box of donuts, there is something everyone can do.

"Everyone can be a part of this work and everyone can do it," said Todd.

The Hope Village is located at 212 East College Street.

