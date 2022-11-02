Louisville organization calls for bail reform, protests LMDC

Kentucky State Rep. Attica Scott (D) called out local judges, saying they are the ones who "determine a price tag on someone's freedom."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville organization held a protest Wednesday calling for bail reform in the judicial system, as well as protesting the recent deaths within Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC).

Since November 2021, 12 people have died in the jail.

Kentucky State Rep. Attica Scott (D) Dist. 41 spoke at Louisville Showing Up For Racial Justice's protest.

She called the deaths in jail unbelievable and inexcusable.

"Far too many politicians and the people who elect them are willing to throw people away to maintain the system of incarceration," Scott said. "The lack of real meaningful action to correct these wrongs reflects the city's lack of care for folks who are incarcerated folks who are disproportionately poor and working class."

Showing up for Racial Justice is calling for the elimination of cash bail on low-level offenses.

In her speech, Scott said a majority of those held within jails are held on bail.

She called out local judges, saying they are the ones who "determine a price tag on someone's freedom."

Scott also stressed the importance of the Nov. 8 election, saying Louisville needs leaders who will take action toward reforming the justice system.

