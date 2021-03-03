City of Louisville asks for public opinion on changing 2 roads to two-way streets

From 2017 to 2019, there were 1,600 crashes on the two one-way streets.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city is looking for the public's feedback on a plan that would restructure roads in the Russell and Shawnee neighborhoods.

Since the 1960s, Muhammad Ali Boulevard and Chestnut Street — which turns into River Park Dr. — have been one-way streets. They were meant to provide people with a quick way to get in and out of downtown, but now they are creating a safety hazard.

“Sometimes [cars] go so fast that they’re unable to stop at the stoplight,” Jackie Floyd said.

Floyd has lived on Chestnut St. for 21 years. She said she has seen cars crash in the intersection or even run into businesses.

Just this week, a metal guardrail was put up in front of Bumper to Bumper auto parts store on the corner of Chestnut and 15th after a car stuck the building.

“We looked at some crash analysis and determined that there are some really unsafe conditions there,” said Michael King, Advanced Planning and Sustainability Director.

According to King, there have been 1,600 crashes on Muhammad Ali and Chestnut from 2017 to 2019.

The Louisville Metro Council allocated $1 million in the 2021 budget to improve one-way streets, focusing on West Louisville. The city proposes a plan to turn Chestnut St. and Muhammad Ali Blvd. into two-way streets.

“We have a lot of data that shows it improves safety and connectivity and everything that comes along with it, but we really need to be able to listen to make sure this is something the community wants,” King said.

That’s also something important to Floyd, that all of her neighbors are on board with the change.

“What I am concerned about is that there is not enough input from the residents,” Floyd said.

So far there has been a feedback session on the plan, and King plans to go to more neighborhood meetings to talk about the proposal.

These are not the only streets the city is looking to turn from one-way to two-way, but they are the first. If anyone would like to see a recap of the first meeting, or to submit feedback on the plan, they can do so here.

