Law enforcement expert breaks down video from Louisville bank shooting

Rick McCubbin called the actions of officers during the tragedy at Old National Bank a "textbook" response.

Five people were killed in the mass shooting and several others were injured.

Law enforcement leader and former U.S. Marshal Rick McCubbin explained what he saw in the video to WHAS11 News.

Watching from the beginning of the videos, when officers arrived around 8:40 a.m. on Monday, McCubbin said they faced difficult circumstances.

"When you hear the shots, or you know there are shots, and you have to get to those shots, the first thing on your mind is where can I take cover to, as safely as I can, get to the shots," he said.

McCubbin said Officer Nickolas Wilt and Officer Cory Galloway lacked crucial cover. With the sun shining on the glass of the Old National Bank building, he said their vantage point of the shooter inside was likely obscured.

"You're probably seeing more of your own reflection than what's actually behind that glass, so it's a no-win situation," McCubbin said.

In the video, the officers are shown climbing the stairs of the building, where they are fired on.

Wilt was shot in the head. As of Wednesday, he remains in critical condition at UofL Hospital.

Galloway was struck too, but was able to run back down another set of steps.

McCubbin said when fired on by a shooter, an officer's attention would turn to finding a safe place to go, and to caring for one another.

"When you're being shot at, you can't do that," McCubbin said. "That's the disheartening thing, is those live round kept the other officer from getting over to the wounded officer."

Video shows Galloway seeming to search for a vantage point to neutralize the shooter. He appears to adjust, then fires, saying he believes the shooter is down.

WHAS11 News asked McCubbin what may have changed in those moments.

"More than likely it's actually the shooter that's changing," he said. "Perhaps the shooter came closer where he could get an angle."

The whole exchange took just a few minutes, and McCubbin praised the officers for their response.

"Textbook, perfect," he said.

McCubbin believes the quick response was crucial. He encouraged the community to think about the officers involved.

"They're doing something that nobody want to do right now, and they did it textbook perfect," McCubbin said.

In a news conference on Tuesday, LMPD Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey commended the officers for their quick actions saying they ultimately saved lives.

"Not a single person received additional injury once officers arrived on the scene," he said. "That's why we're here."

On Wednesday afternoon, the city also released 911 calls from the shooting.

